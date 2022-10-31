Dr. Jose Gonzalez-Canal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Canal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Gonzalez-Canal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Gonzalez-Canal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital.
Jose M. Gonzalez-canal P A3390 Tamiami Trl Ste 104, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 764-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Have had him for years and will keep him for years to come. Listens, advises and will answer any and all questions. Recommend him to anyone.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285606558
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gonzalez-Canal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez-Canal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez-Canal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez-Canal has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez-Canal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez-Canal speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Canal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Canal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Canal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Canal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.