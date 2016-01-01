Dr. Guerra-Valencia accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jose Guerra-Valencia, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Guerra-Valencia, MD
Dr. Jose Guerra-Valencia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL.
Dr. Guerra-Valencia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Guerra-Valencia's Office Locations
-
1
Larkin Community Hospital-south Miami Campus7031 SW 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 284-7575
-
2
Jose Guerra MD & Associates LLC6001 SW 70th St Apt 347, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 514-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerra-Valencia?
About Dr. Jose Guerra-Valencia, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1154673770
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerra-Valencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerra-Valencia works at
Dr. Guerra-Valencia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra-Valencia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerra-Valencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerra-Valencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.