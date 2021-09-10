Dr. Jose Gutierrez-Galatas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez-Galatas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Gutierrez-Galatas, MD
Dr. Jose Gutierrez-Galatas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Gutierrez-Galatas works at
Orlando Ob Gyn LLC6001 Vineland Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 352-0573
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Gutiérrez is a Dr from the heart, not just for business. I whole heartedly recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891894325
Dr. Gutierrez-Galatas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez-Galatas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez-Galatas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez-Galatas has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutierrez-Galatas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez-Galatas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez-Galatas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez-Galatas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez-Galatas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.