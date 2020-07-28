Overview of Dr. Jose Herrera-Soto, MD

Dr. Jose Herrera-Soto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.



Dr. Herrera-Soto works at Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.