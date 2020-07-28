See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Jose Herrera-Soto, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose Herrera-Soto, MD

Dr. Jose Herrera-Soto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Dr. Herrera-Soto works at Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herrera-Soto's Office Locations

    Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children
    1222 S Orange Ave Fl 5, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-3040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 28, 2020
    Doctor Herrera-Soto performed spine surgery for Scoliosis on my daughter several years ago. He worked with us for years to first try to avoid surgery, then to determine the best time for it. He has AMAZING bedside manner, doesn’t take himself too seriously and put us all at ease throughout the process. He fused some vertebrae and inserted rods to straighten her spins without limiting her range of motion whatsoever. She returned to competitive soccer the following season and has no lingering pain. I can’t recommend Dr Herrera Soto and the entire Arnold Palmer Medical Center enough.
    About Dr. Jose Herrera-Soto, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    27 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1346210481
    Education & Certifications

    University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
    University of Puerto Rico
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Herrera-Soto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera-Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herrera-Soto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herrera-Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herrera-Soto works at Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Herrera-Soto’s profile.

    Dr. Herrera-Soto has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrera-Soto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera-Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera-Soto.

