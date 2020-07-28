Dr. Jose Herrera-Soto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera-Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Herrera-Soto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Herrera-Soto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children1222 S Orange Ave Fl 5, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-3040
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Doctor Herrera-Soto performed spine surgery for Scoliosis on my daughter several years ago. He worked with us for years to first try to avoid surgery, then to determine the best time for it. He has AMAZING bedside manner, doesn’t take himself too seriously and put us all at ease throughout the process. He fused some vertebrae and inserted rods to straighten her spins without limiting her range of motion whatsoever. She returned to competitive soccer the following season and has no lingering pain. I can’t recommend Dr Herrera Soto and the entire Arnold Palmer Medical Center enough.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346210481
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
- Orthopedic Surgery
