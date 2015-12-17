Dr. Huerta-Ibarra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Huerta-Ibarra, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Huerta-Ibarra, MD
Dr. Jose Huerta-Ibarra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / NATIONAL SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES-IZTACALA and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.
Dr. Huerta-Ibarra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Huerta-Ibarra's Office Locations
-
1
Wellness Center Home Health50 Penny Ln, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 722-2010
-
2
Windsor Gardens Rehabilitation Center of Salinas637 E Romie Ln, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 254-9441
Hospital Affiliations
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huerta-Ibarra?
Listens, Explains clearly. Open to discusion and new information.
About Dr. Jose Huerta-Ibarra, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790791614
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / NATIONAL SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES-IZTACALA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huerta-Ibarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huerta-Ibarra works at
Dr. Huerta-Ibarra speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huerta-Ibarra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huerta-Ibarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huerta-Ibarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huerta-Ibarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.