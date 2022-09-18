Dr. Jose Iparraguirre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iparraguirre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Iparraguirre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Iparraguirre, MD
Dr. Jose Iparraguirre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Iparraguirre works at
Dr. Iparraguirre's Office Locations
-
1
Iparraguirre, Jose I, M.d.8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 302, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-4070Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iparraguirre?
Dr. Iparraguirre is great, compassionate and and excellent physician. Always makes sure he answers all my questions and goes above and beyond to make me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Jose Iparraguirre, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1528000478
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iparraguirre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iparraguirre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iparraguirre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iparraguirre works at
Dr. Iparraguirre has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iparraguirre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Iparraguirre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iparraguirre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iparraguirre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iparraguirre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.