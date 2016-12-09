Dr. Jose Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Jackson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Jackson, MD
Dr. Jose Jackson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Hospital4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 958-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
Great bedside manner and very knowledgeable. Took time to explain diagnosis and treatment options. Has a warm and easy personality!
About Dr. Jose Jackson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1598776510
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.