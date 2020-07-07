Overview of Dr. Jose Karam, MD

Dr. Jose Karam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Karam works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.