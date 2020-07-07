Dr. Jose Karam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Karam, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Karam, MD
Dr. Jose Karam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine.
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karam is a talented and gifted physician. He removed my kidney, very large tumor, and several lymph nodes with precision. His experience and knowledge is at expert level. He was able to answer all my questions with confidence. Thank you Dr. Karam, I look forward to a future of visits to monitor my progress. The entire staff at MD Anderson is awesome and professional, thank you!
About Dr. Jose Karam, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1902000797
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Urology
