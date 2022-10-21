Dr. Jose Labault-Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labault-Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Labault-Santiago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Labault-Santiago, MD
Dr. Jose Labault-Santiago, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Labault-Santiago works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Labault-Santiago's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology140 John F Kennedy Dr, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 968-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labault-Santiago?
Great!
About Dr. Jose Labault-Santiago, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1932358009
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labault-Santiago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labault-Santiago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labault-Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labault-Santiago works at
Dr. Labault-Santiago has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labault-Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Labault-Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labault-Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labault-Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labault-Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.