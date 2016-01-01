Overview of Dr. Jose Lamas, MD

Dr. Jose Lamas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.



Dr. Lamas works at Lamas Surgical Associates in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.