Overview

Dr. Jose Lami, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lami works at Optum-Lomita in Torrance, CA with other offices in Carson, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.