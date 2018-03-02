Dr. Jose Leis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Leis, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Leis, MD
Dr. Jose Leis, MD is a Blood & Marrow Transplant Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Blood & Marrow Transplant, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Leis' Office Locations
Phoenix - Surgery5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leis?
I have been blessed! Dr. Leis is extremely intelligent in his field and is helping me survive, not giving up on me. He responds quickly to messages which is rare with other medical professionals. I enjoy my visits, we have a great relationship. I highly recommend him. He will take excellent care of you. I just love him!
About Dr. Jose Leis, MD
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leis has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leis.
