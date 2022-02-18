Dr. Jose Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Leon, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Leon, MD
Dr. Jose Leon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Margate, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
Dr. Leon works at
Dr. Leon's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Broward Pediatrics5640 W Atlantic Blvd, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-4414
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leon?
Dr Leon’s the best!! Love him!
About Dr. Jose Leon, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1851365977
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- Miami Chldns Hosp
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leon works at
Dr. Leon speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.