Dr. Lira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Lira, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Lira, MD
Dr. Jose Lira, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chula Vista, CA. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai-Elmhurst City Hosp
Dr. Lira works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lira's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group841 Kuhn Dr Ste 200, Chula Vista, CA 91914 Directions (619) 482-7301
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lira?
Dr Lira changed my health drastically. I was seen by the VA previously. I had CPaP & uncontrolled asthma before visiting him. He immediately found something wrong in my treatment & found I was having more allergy triggers. He made a few changes in my medicine & followed up making adjustments. Over a couple months I barely have any cpap incidents & I have been finally been breathing better & I have more energy. He doesn’t mess around in the office. He looks & gives her advice. He explains thing more if you ask for more details. The first couple visits I was skeptical because he got me in & out very quickly. He also helped get me several different masks that fit properly & didn’t bother my big nose. I do want to mention that he does have a lot of patients so keep your appointments because there can be a wait to see him. I’m glad I waited because I’m very happy with him as my doctor.
About Dr. Jose Lira, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1356319446
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai-Elmhurst City Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lira accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lira works at
Dr. Lira has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lira speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lira. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.