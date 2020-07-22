Dr. Jose Llinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Llinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Llinas, MD
Dr. Jose Llinas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Fac Med, U del Norte, Barranquilla and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Llinas' Office Locations
Valley Diabetes & Endocrinology Comprehensive Center P.l.l.c.4113 Crosspoint Blvd Ste 11, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 603-1555
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Llinas is a great doctor and is always available for his patients! I have gone through my thyroid cancer with him and still see him for follow ups til this day! Highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Jose Llinas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164652533
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Fac Med, U del Norte, Barranquilla
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Llinas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Llinas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Llinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Llinas has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Llinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Llinas speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Llinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llinas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.