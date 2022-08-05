Overview

Dr. Jose Loaiza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Loaiza works at TEXAS TECH UNIV HSC AT EL PASO in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.