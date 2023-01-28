Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
WellMed at Ingram Park6157 NW Loop 410 Ste 124, San Antonio, TX 78238 Directions (210) 523-1411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
Dr. Lopez is a Caring and Competent Doctor!!! He spends time with you and gives good advice. My husband and I both Love Him!!!
About Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1265694186
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
