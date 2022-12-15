Overview of Dr. Jose Lopez, MD

Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at Central Florida Total Health C in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Oakland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.