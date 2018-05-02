Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Heart Medical Group6624 Fannin St Ste 2780, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9401Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
UT Physicians-Center for Advanced Heart Failure, Houston, Texas6720 Bertner Ave # MC2-270, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-3994
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
Very thorough. Also provides cutting edge options. I was the first in USA to receive Cryogenic Obligation which saved my life. Staff and Dr Lopez are friendly and take time to answer any questions or concerns. I have been a patient since 2009. I truly believe he is an exceptional doctor.
About Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1356364244
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester|St Lukes Episcopal Hospital|University of Miami Hospital
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.