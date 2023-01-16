Overview

Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.