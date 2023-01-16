See All General Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD

General Surgery
25 years of experience

Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Lopez works at TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute
    1 Tampa General Cir Ste J402, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 16, 2023
    My calcium levels were through the roof. My doctor recommended parathyroid surgery and that led me to Dr. Lopez. I have never had surgery before, so I was very nervous about the entire process. Dr. Lopez was the most professional, caring doctor I have been to. He took his time to learn my background, address all my concerns and make me comfortable with precisely how the surgery would be performed. On the day of the surgery, I was not nervous at all. I think when you have a doctor you feel you can trust and is one of the best in the country, all your fears are squashed. That is how I felt. The surgery was performed at the Brandon Healthplex. From the minute we checked in with Mario, to my amazing nurse and the operating room team, I felt like I was a top priority. I want to thank everyone, especially Dr. Lopez, for making my first surgery a complete success. Do not hesitate to use Dr. Lopez, he is A+.
    Carla K. — Jan 16, 2023
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine Tampa)
    • PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico
    • Tampa General Hospital

