Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute1 Tampa General Cir Ste J402, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My calcium levels were through the roof. My doctor recommended parathyroid surgery and that led me to Dr. Lopez. I have never had surgery before, so I was very nervous about the entire process. Dr. Lopez was the most professional, caring doctor I have been to. He took his time to learn my background, address all my concerns and make me comfortable with precisely how the surgery would be performed. On the day of the surgery, I was not nervous at all. I think when you have a doctor you feel you can trust and is one of the best in the country, all your fears are squashed. That is how I felt. The surgery was performed at the Brandon Healthplex. From the minute we checked in with Mario, to my amazing nurse and the operating room team, I felt like I was a top priority. I want to thank everyone, especially Dr. Lopez, for making my first surgery a complete success. Do not hesitate to use Dr. Lopez, he is A+.
About Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1396854329
- University of South Florida College of Medicine Tampa)
- PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico
- Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lopez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
