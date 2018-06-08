Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Escuela Medico Militar and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
Prisma Care2648 Main St Ste A, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 575-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Sliding Scale
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lopez took care of my fathers health care needs...did an Excellent job. Took my dad in even without an appointment. He is well connected with professionals in the area. He is also bilingual in spanish, a great asset.
About Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568667228
Education & Certifications
- Escuela Medico Militar
- Internal Medicine
