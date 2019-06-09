Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
-
1
Quality Nursing of South Florida Inc654 NE 9th Pl, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 248-3488
-
2
Jose C. Lopez M.d.7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 300, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 581-9116
-
3
Comprehensive Nursing Care Inc1501 Nw 36th St, Miami, FL 33142 Directions (786) 378-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
Dr :Lopez Escobar has been my family Psychiatry for several years. He gave so much insight and really help my family get through they difficulties. He is professional, dedicated and truly has the gift of helping people. I will always highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669515730
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.