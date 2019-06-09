Overview of Dr. Jose Lopez, MD

Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at Quality Nursing of South Florida Inc in Homestead, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL and Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.