Dr. Jose Loza, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jose Loza, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia Dental School.
Locations
Leesburg Dental602 S King St Ste 302, Leesburg, VA 20175 Directions (571) 918-9616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Delta Dental
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loza and the staff at Leesburg Dental treat you with the up most care and kindness and are very professional. The atmosphere is very warm and welcoming and relaxing. They are happy to answer all of my MANY questions and concerns in a professional manner. I am extremely pleased with their services and helping me achieve the healthy and beautiful smile I've always wanted! I highly recommend choosing Leesburg Dental as your #1 Dental Care Facility!
About Dr. Jose Loza, DDS
- Dentistry
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY
- Cayetano Heredia Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loza speaks French and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Loza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.