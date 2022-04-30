Dr. Jose Lutzky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutzky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Lutzky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Lutzky, MD
Dr. Jose Lutzky, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Lutzky works at
Dr. Lutzky's Office Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Aventura2801 Ne 213th St, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 689-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Lutzky by a specialist in Miami for a somewhat serious diagnosis. Because Miami is 375 miles from my home, I requested an online consultation. His office was extremely accommodating and scheduled an appointment and ordered testing. I met with his PA for a half hour before Dr. Lutzky came in and spoke with me and my wife. He is very personable and easy to talk to. Answered all of our questions and spent approximately a half hour with us. I could not recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Jose Lutzky, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Creole and Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lutzky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lutzky accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutzky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lutzky works at
Dr. Lutzky has seen patients for Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutzky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lutzky speaks Creole and Portuguese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutzky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutzky.
