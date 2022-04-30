Overview of Dr. Jose Lutzky, MD

Dr. Jose Lutzky, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Lutzky works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.