Overview of Dr. Jose Magana, MD

Dr. Jose Magana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Magana works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Aurora, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.