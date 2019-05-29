Overview

Dr. Jose Maldonado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Maldonado works at Jose Maldonado MD PA in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.