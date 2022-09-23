Dr. Jose Mandry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Mandry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Mandry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Mandry works at
Locations
West Orange Endocrinolgy PA1510 Citrus Medical Ct, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 480-4830
- 2 1530 Citrus Medical Ct Ste 103, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 480-4830
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Mandry was as thorough as one doctor gets. He spent a hour helping me with everything. The office staff is awesome, they always go above and beyond!
About Dr. Jose Mandry, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386674794
Education & Certifications
- Brown U/Roger Wm Med Ctr
- St Vincents Med Ctr
- St Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport, CT
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandry works at
Dr. Mandry has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mandry speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.