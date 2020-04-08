Dr. Jose Marichal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marichal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Marichal, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Marichal, MD
Dr. Jose Marichal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Marichal's Office Locations
1
Marichal & Prieto MD PA11760 SW 40th St Ste 347, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (786) 243-8510
2
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (305) 631-0660
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would never change Dr Jose Marichal for no other. He is just the very best. Kind , caring and everything that you would want in a doctor. Just outstanding. I would recommend him any day.
About Dr. Jose Marichal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Danbury Hospital
Dr. Marichal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marichal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marichal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marichal speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marichal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marichal.
