Dr. Jose Marin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Cuidad Juarez and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Marin works at Transmountain Primary Care PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.