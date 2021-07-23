Dr. Jose Marquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Marquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Marquez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Marquez works at
Locations
Steward MDM Cardiology Center Coral Gables2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 901, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 285-7282
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DrMarquez is a scholar and a gentleman.Very precise,speedy service with lots of TLC.
About Dr. Jose Marquez, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Down State Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- Va Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- King's County Hospital and Affiliates
- Universidad Central del Este
- Internal Medicine
