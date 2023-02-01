Dr. Jose Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Martinez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their fellowship with U South Fla Coll Med
Dr. Martinez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Medicine Associates2140 W 68th St Ste 300, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-4107
-
2
Robert F Deluca MD3133 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 822-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
Doctor Martinez is excellent. Yes there’s a wait in the waiting room but every doctors office has a waiting time. Not a big deal just scroll through your phone and the time will pass quickly
About Dr. Jose Martinez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1508853490
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Gastritis, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.