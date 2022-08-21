Dr. Jose Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Martinez, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Martinez, MD
Dr. Jose Martinez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
1
Austin Brain and Spine801 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 451-0103
2
Austin Retina Round Rock Office171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 105, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 451-0103
3
Austin Retina Associates - South4207 James Casey St # 100, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 451-0103
4
David Weber Office2006 N US HIGHWAY 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (512) 451-0103
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
Ratings & Reviews
Going from room to room moved things along quickly and all staff were efficient and pleasant
About Dr. Jose Martinez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst University Miami
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Dallas VA and Parkland Memorial Hospital
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
