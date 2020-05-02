Overview of Dr. Jose Mendez Martinez, MD

Dr. Jose Mendez Martinez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Escuela De Medicina Igantio A. Santos and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Mendez Martinez works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.