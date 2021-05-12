Overview

Dr. Jose Mata, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mata works at Family Medicine Clinic in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.