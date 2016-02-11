Dr. Jose Maymi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maymi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Maymi, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Maymi, MD
Dr. Jose Maymi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Maymi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maymi's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Jose Maymi844 Central Blvd Ste 430, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 396-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maymi?
Treat you like a true patient, and not like you are ignorant unlike many physicians on the area. One of the few area physicians that I would recommend.
About Dr. Jose Maymi, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093717639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maymi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maymi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maymi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maymi works at
Dr. Maymi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maymi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Maymi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maymi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maymi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maymi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.