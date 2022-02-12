Overview of Dr. Jose Medina-Sanchez, MD

Dr. Jose Medina-Sanchez, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.



Dr. Medina-Sanchez works at Physician Partners of America in Brandon, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.