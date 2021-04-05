See All Dermatologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Jose Mendez, DO

Dermatology
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Mendez, DO is a Dermatologist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1435 W 49th Pl Ste 702, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 828-7504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 05, 2021
    Dr Mendez and his staff are professionals in the health care business and they treat every patient like family. After 16 years of treatement I have never been dissapointed by Dr Mendez staff and his personal care for his patients. There are many dermatologists close to my home (and I've tried a few) but I drive 20 miles round trip because I know that the quality of care I receive from Dr Mendez is administerd with care and excellence. All that, plus he's a genuinely nice person.
    Dave Williams - Davie Florida — Apr 05, 2021
    About Dr. Jose Mendez, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033101175
    Education & Certifications

    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Dermatology and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Mendez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendez has seen patients for Dry Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

