Dr. Jose Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Mendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Mendez, MD
Dr. Jose Mendez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Los Andes / Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Mendez works at
Dr. Mendez's Office Locations
-
1
Alma Behavioral Group8615 Commodity Cir Ste 12, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 476-1212Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendez?
He is thorough and uses multiple treatment modalities that may assist in treatment and diagnosis!
About Dr. Jose Mendez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1912195017
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine
- University of Los Andes / Facultad De Medicina
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendez works at
Dr. Mendez has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Tobacco Use Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.