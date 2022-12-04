Overview of Dr. Jose Mendoza, MD

Dr. Jose Mendoza, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.



Dr. Mendoza works at Maryland Oncology - Clinton in Clinton, MD with other offices in Lanham, MD and Brandywine, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.