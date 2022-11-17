Dr. Jose Menendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Menendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Menendez, MD
Dr. Jose Menendez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Escuela de Medicina Ignacio A. Santos del Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Menendez works at
Dr. Menendez's Office Locations
Arizona Neurosurgery & Spine1331 N 7th St Ste 405, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 254-3151
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thankful for his talented skillful hands and his ability to explain my condition. Loved, from the first office visit, his ability to explain visually and simplicitically in English both my problem and a possible minimally invasive procedure as a solution.
About Dr. Jose Menendez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295744779
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Escuela de Medicina Ignacio A. Santos del Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey
- Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Menendez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menendez works at
Dr. Menendez speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Menendez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menendez.
