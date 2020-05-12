Dr. Jose Meza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Meza, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Meza, DO
Dr. Jose Meza, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Meza works at
Dr. Meza's Office Locations
Memorial Med Grp Gyn & Obstetrc102 Nw 31st St, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 353-6790
The Rehabilitation Center3401 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 355-8620
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meza is an amazing physician! He became my doctor when he delivered my child. He performed my LEEP, Ruptured ectopic (while he was on vacation), and performed my D & C. He always listens and knows who I am when I come in. His nurse Ellen is also a wonderful person. They are passionate about their work and their patients. I cannot say enough wonderful things about them.
About Dr. Jose Meza, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1770746083
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Meza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meza has seen patients for Pap Smear, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meza.
