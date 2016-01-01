Dr. Jose Navarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Navarro, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Navarro, MD
Dr. Jose Navarro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Navarro works at
Dr. Navarro's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 400, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 645-7421Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach601 University Blvd Ste 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 794-4136Monday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach1620 S Congress Ave Ste 100, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 325-9964Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Navarro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1710103890
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- State University Of New York
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Navarro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navarro works at
Dr. Navarro has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navarro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Navarro speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Navarro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navarro.
