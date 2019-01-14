Dr. Jose Nativi Nicolau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nativi Nicolau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Nativi Nicolau, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Nativi Nicolau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Locations
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, very good communication. Takes his time with patient, listens carefully, very caring.
About Dr. Jose Nativi Nicolau, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1891958559
Education & Certifications
- SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nativi Nicolau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nativi Nicolau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nativi Nicolau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nativi Nicolau.
