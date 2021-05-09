Overview

Dr. Jose Nieves, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Nieves works at Mario Magcalas MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.