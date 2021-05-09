Dr. Nieves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jose Nieves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Nieves, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Nieves works at
Locations
-
1
Mario Magcalas MD PA10794 Pines Blvd Ste 205, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 538-8543
- 2 10 Prospect St Ste 410, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 886-0290
-
3
Mark L. Mallek MD PC280 Main St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 886-0290
-
4
Southern New Hampshire Medical Center8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nieves?
VERY GOOD CARE. HE IS ONE OF THE VERY BEST. FRED
About Dr. Jose Nieves, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548599269
Education & Certifications
- San Juan City Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nieves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nieves works at
Dr. Nieves has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nieves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nieves speaks Spanish.
Dr. Nieves has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.