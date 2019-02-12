Dr. Jose Nolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Nolla, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Nolla, MD
Dr. Jose Nolla, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Nolla works at
Dr. Nolla's Office Locations
Jose Ochoa, MD2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 442-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nolla performed carpal tunnel surgery on me 2/8/2018. His doctor/patient relations was exceptional. He explained each step in the process and was pleasant in his delivery of such. I was pleasantly surprised when he called me personally the day after the surgery to follow up on my progress. This made me feel that I was not merely a number but let me know that he genuinely cares about his patients. I highly recommend him. J.A.; M. Ed.
About Dr. Jose Nolla, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225028491
Education & Certifications
- Mass General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Hand Surgery Fellowship
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery Residency
- Baylor College of Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery (2005)
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nolla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nolla works at
Dr. Nolla has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nolla speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.