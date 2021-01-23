Overview of Dr. Jose Ongsingco, MD

Dr. Jose Ongsingco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Ongsingco works at BMG Family Physicians Group PC in Cordova, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN and Bartlett, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.