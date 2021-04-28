Overview of Dr. Jose Ortega, MD

Dr. Jose Ortega, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.



Dr. Ortega works at JOSE M ORTEGA, MD in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.