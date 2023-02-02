Overview of Dr. Jose Ortega-Garcia, MD

Dr. Jose Ortega-Garcia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Ortega-Garcia works at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery of Palm Beaches in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.