Dr. Pagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Pagan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Pagan, MD
Dr. Jose Pagan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine.
Dr. Pagan works at
Dr. Pagan's Office Locations
Jose E Pagan M.d. P.A.5934 S Staples St Ste 230, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 993-1640
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr pagan is caring and attentive to his patients, my son has seen him for many many years. The staff at his office leaves so much to be desired. Staff is rude and condescending when I call they act like they don’t know what I’m calling about. In as many years that my son has been a patient there you would surely assume they know the protocol to patients and what’s considered a delay in care but yet I always have to remind them to do their due diligence. That’s no way to run an office and looks bad on the doctor but he is the only positive fact in that office and the only reason my son is still a patient. Hope it changes soon.
About Dr. Jose Pagan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Med Center
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
Dr. Pagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagan has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Phobia and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagan.
Whether scheduling an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagan, both methods have benefits. Calling allows asking questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and insurance acceptance. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows viewing appointment times, and may sync with a personal calendar.