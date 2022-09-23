See All Psychiatrists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Jose Pagan, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (26)
Map Pin Small Corpus Christi, TX
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jose Pagan, MD

Dr. Jose Pagan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine.

Dr. Pagan works at Jose E Pagan MD PA in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Phobia and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pagan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jose E Pagan M.d. P.A.
    5934 S Staples St Ste 230, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 993-1640

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 23, 2022
    Dr pagan is caring and attentive to his patients, my son has seen him for many many years. The staff at his office leaves so much to be desired. Staff is rude and condescending when I call they act like they don’t know what I’m calling about. In as many years that my son has been a patient there you would surely assume they know the protocol to patients and what’s considered a delay in care but yet I always have to remind them to do their due diligence. That’s no way to run an office and looks bad on the doctor but he is the only positive fact in that office and the only reason my son is still a patient. Hope it changes soon.
    — Sep 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jose Pagan, MD
    About Dr. Jose Pagan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578545901
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tulane Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pagan works at Jose E Pagan MD PA in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pagan’s profile.

    Dr. Pagan has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Phobia and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

