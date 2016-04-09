Overview

Dr. Jose Pantoja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pantoja works at ProDigest Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.