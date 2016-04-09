Dr. Pantoja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Pantoja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Pantoja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pantoja works at
Locations
Kamali Medical Corp.5750 Downey Ave Ste 202, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 634-4939
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 634-4939
Tri V Nguyen Anesthesiologist Inc12894 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (562) 634-4939
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Pays attention and describes in detail.
About Dr. Jose Pantoja, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
